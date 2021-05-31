EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening Monday, May 31 2021

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Linda collapses, Ben and Callum return to tension after their honeymoon and Mo admits her concerns over Jean…

EastEnders spoilers tonight:

Linda to lose the baby as she collapses? (Credit: BBC)

Linda collapses

Nancy’s recent homecoming has proven to be anything but harmonious and she’s continuing to upset the applecart at the Carters’.

Linda in particular is finding her attitude very difficult to deal with. Peace maker Frankie encourages her half-sister to reach out to her mum and ease some of the friction.

But with the mum and daughter like chalk and cheese, will they ever manage a compromise?

Nancy decides to give it a try and visits Linda to offer her a one-on-one personal training session.

But, in an effort to conceal her pregnancy, Linda pushes herself too hard while training and collapses. Will she lose the baby?

Not quite the homecoming Ben and Callum were hoping for (Credit: BBC)

Ballum are back!

Ben and Callum return from their honeymoon… and the honeymoon is well and truly over when they find Vi is still at Stuart’s.

They will be beginning their married life at home sleeping on a blow-up bed!

When Ben thanks Phil for the honeymoon, he’s bemused as Phil makes it clear it’s the last thing they will be getting from him!

Meanwhile, when Suki expresses her fears about Jags and Kheerat, he suggests asking Ben to help.

But to keep him sweet, Kheerat asks Sharon to keep their relationship quiet.

Will Mo change her mind about leaving Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Mo-ving on?

And is it time to say goodbye to a Walford icon, with Mo leaving?

The wheeler dealer declares that she’s been invited on a cruise with Fat Elvis, but has declined the offer.

Jean asks why she would turn down such an opportunity and Mo admits it’s because of her.

She says she knows something is not right with Jean and she’s too worried to leave her.

But will Jean change her mind?

EastEnders air tonight (May 28) at 8.30pm on BBC One.

