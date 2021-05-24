EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Sharon has her gym launch.

Meanwhile Kat returns home from hospital and Mila is left worried after running into her sister.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Zack pushes Sharon too far?

Sharon has her gym launch (Credit: BBC)

Zack has been drinking all night with Martin. As Sharon tries to check in with Linda, but she’s ignored.

Meanwhile Ruby is unimpressed with Martin, who is hungover, and ends up having to attend her doctor’s appointment by herself.

At the gym launch, Sharon spots Zack turning on the charm with an important potential client.

Seeing Zack is stressing out Sharon, Kheerat promises to have a word with him.

Kheerat locks Zack in the locker room (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans call for Keanu to return as Danny Walters reunites with co-stars

Kheerat manages to prise Zack away and shut him in the locker room before cranking up the music so no one can hear him.

Soon Linda arrives wanting to chat but it’s time for Sharon’s speech.

As the music is turned down, Zack’s shouts can be heard. Nancy lets him out of the locker room.

Soon Zack takes matters into his own hands…

Kat returns home from hospital

Phil brings Kat home from hospital (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Kat returns home from the hospital with Phil by her side. He’s immediately subjected to the Slater chaos and gets agitated.

Jean warns Kat about the Mitchell family as Kat realises Phil has bolted already.

But when Phil shows up later to save the day, Kat is impressed.

Martin’s confides in Jean

Martin confides in Jean (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star defends controversial decision to make Gray Atkins a serial killer

Later Martin tells Jean that he’s losing Ruby and without her the kids will have nowhere to live.

Mila’s sister Kioni arrives in Walford

Kioni arrives. But Mila is worried by what she tells her (Credit: BBC)

At the Prince Albert, Iqra is frustrated that Kim has put her and Mila’s love life all over her new website.

She soon sees a young girl pocketing a candle and Mila recognises her instantly – it’s her little sister Kioni.

Mila asks Iqra for privacy. Soon Kioni explains that her mum is taking her away for the weekend soon.

But Mila tenses at the news.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders air tonight (May 24) at 7.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.