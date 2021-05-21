EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, May 21 2021

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal the Carter family go to court.

Meanwhile Sharon tries to get Zack to apologise to Martin and Dotty tries to convince Sonia to give Rocky a chance.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: The Carters go to court

The Carter family are in court (Credit: BBC)

Katy is in court for her crimes. This week Mick decided he was going to read his own statement in court.

In tonight’s episode, the day has arrived and the Carter family are dressed for court.

What’s going to happen?

Zack is on thin ice

Sharon orders Zack to apologise to Martin (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week Lily clocked her stepmum Ruby flirting with Zack. Lily told Martin that Ruby and Zack spent a lot of time together when he was away and Zack even spent the night.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, May 20) Martin stormed into Ruby’s club and punched Martin, accusing him of sleeping with his wife. But she told Martin that Lily was lying.

Later, Sharon had a go at her brother, saying he had two strikes. One more and he had to move out.

Tonight Sharon tells an incredulous Zack that he needs to apologise to Martin. But will he?

Will Sonia forgive Terry?

Will Sonia forgive Terry? (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Sonia was shocked when she discovered newcomer Terry, aka Rocky, is her father.

However Sonia wasn’t impressed with her father’s sudden appearance.

Tonight, Tiffany sings Rocky’s praises, but Sonia still isn’t convinced. But when Dotty overhears she chimes in that she’d give anything to be able to talk to her dad again.

Will Sonia give her dad a chance?

EastEnders air tonight (May 21) at 7.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

