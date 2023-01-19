EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lily drops a huge bombshell over her baby

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Martin is desperate for Stacey to talk to Lily about getting an abortion.

But Lily has made a decision of her own – what is she going to do?

Elsewhere, Lola wants to find answers about her mum, but will Jay support her?

In other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Alfie arranges a surprise for heartbroken Linda, and Sam is conflicted as Ricky plans to leave Walford with Scarlett.

EastEnders spoilers: Lily makes a decision

Martin begs Stacey to support him in talking Lily into having an abortion.

However, Stacey refuses.

Meanwhile, Lily speaks to an oblivious Whitney about motherhood.

She comes home and drops the bombshell on Stacey and Martin that she’s made a decision.

What will she do?

Lola goes looking for answers

Following Lexi asking about her grandmother, Lola talks to Jay about finding her mother.

Jay remains skeptical that it’s a good idea.

Sharon tells Lola that she should be cautious and take it slowly.

But when Billy wonders what he should get Lola as a wedding present, he hits on the perfect idea.

What will Billy do?

Alfie’s surprise for Linda is spoiled with news of missing Mick

At The Vic, Alfie plans on showing Linda what Mick meant to the community.

He gathers Mick’s friends to surprise Linda with a vigil for her missing love.

However, the vigil is interrupted by the police.

What news do they have for Linda?

Have they found Mick’s body?

Ricky plans his Walford exit in EastEnders spoilers

Ricky officially gets custody of young Scarlett and begins to plan his exit from Walford.

He decides that he will take her back with him to Germany.

Sam considers what she really wants out of life.

Will she decide to make a new life abroad with Ricky and Scarlett?

