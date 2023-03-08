In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday March 8, 2023), Whitney is hit with a devastating new blow after losing Peach.

As Zack offers her a helping hand, Whitney’s insulted.

But, what makes Whitney so upset?

Whitney’s wounded (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney is hurt by Zack’s offer

After recently leaving Peach at the hospital, Whitney’s been struggling.

She’s been pushing people away as she battles with grief.

Tonight, Zack sees that Whitney is struggling and invites her to Peggy’s.

When Whitney meets him there, Zack offers her some money to help her out.

Whitney’s hurt by Zack’s offer.

But, will she realise that Zack’s just trying to help her?

And as she tries to deal with everything going on, she’s dealt another upsetting blow. How can she move forward?

Jack protects Callum at work (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jack protects Callum

Callum heads to work for his first day on the job.

However, he’s hurt when his colleagues on the force give him a nickname.

Jack sets out on giving his team a talking to about this behaviour.

With this, he protects Callum and gets him working on looking through the CCTV footage of Ravi before leaving for a family meal with Ricky Jnr.

What will Callum find on the CCTV?

Eve has a meaningful chat with Ash (Credit: BBC)

Ash and Eve have a heartfelt chat

Eve has a deep and heartfelt conversation with Ash and encourages her to have an honest conversation with Suki.

Later on, Ash speaks to Nish and asks him to give Suki more responsibility within the businesses.

But, will Nish listen to Ash’s requests?

What will Ash and Suki’s chat reveal?

Linda can’t help Stacey out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey struggles to find work

With the Slaters struggling financially, Stacey sets out on finding some extra work.

Tonight, she asks Linda for a part-time shift at The Vic.

Linda can’t help Stacey.

Instead, Jean arranges some extra cleaning work for her and Stacey.

Will this help the Slaters with their money troubles?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!