EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki in mortal danger as her plan to get rid of Nish goes horribly wrong

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Suki is in mortal danger as her plan to get rid of Nish goes horribly wrong.

As Suki prepares to escape Walford with Eve, she’s horrified when Nish returns home and accuses Vinny of reporting him to the police.

But, will Nish harm his wife Suki as his anger rises in EastEnders spoilers?

Nish is furious (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Suki in mortal danger

Tonight, Suki’s on edge as Nish goes off for his dodgy meeting. She quickly calls the police and reports him before packing her case.

Planning her escape with Eve, Suki has a heartfelt conversation with Vinny who has no idea that she’s about to leave him behind.

However, before she can leave, Nish returns home and accuses Vinny of being the one to dob him in. But, will Suki come clean? Is Nish about to harm his wife as she’s left in mortal danger?

Will Linda find what she needs? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda goes on a mission

This week, Linda found out that George hadn’t sold his bar in Marbella. She then found out that he’d put it up for a ridiculous price so that it wouldn’t be bought by anybody.

Tonight, Linda is desperate to find something on George and interrogates Anna and Gina over dinner. But, will she find anything out about him?

Keanu’s unimpressed (Credit: BBC)

Sharon irritates Keanu

Recently, Sharon gifted Keanu The Arches, giving him the surprise of becoming manager.

Tonight, Sharon starts to become concerned that Keanu may not be up to running a business as Phil casts his doubts.

Whilst Kathy encourages Sharon to trust Keanu’s ability, Keanu’s irritated when Sharon hires Reiss to dedicate time to the books whilst Keanu continues to fix his cars.

Lexi talks about her mum (Credit: BBC)

Lexi opens up

Ben and Jay notice that Lexi is struggling to talk about Lola and sit down with her, trying to get her to talk.

As they all grieve together, Lexi finally feels comfortable opening up about her mum.

