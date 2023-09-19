EastEnders' Sharon, Keanu, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sharon issues devastating threat to Keanu

Keanu spills the beans

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, September 19), Sharon issues a devastating threat to Keanu.

After receiving the threat, Keanu continues to drink and soon spills the beans about Phil to Alfie.

But, how much trouble will this revelation cause in EastEnders spoilers?

Keanu tells Alfie about Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon threatens Keanu

Tonight, Jean plans a hen do for Kat in The Vic as Kat enjoys her last night as a bride to be.

Later on, Theo turns up and spooks Stacey as she tries to hide her fear from him.

Alfie makes things up with Kat but Kat’s soon devastated when Alfie admits that he can’t go to the wedding.

Realising that Kat doesn’t know about Phil and Emma, Keanu messages Phil and threatens to tell Kat the truth.

As Phil races to stop Keanu, Sharon promises Phil that she’ll help him silence Keanu.

Sharon then goes ahead and threatens Keanu but doesn’t achieve what she set out to do.

As Keanu drinks in The Vic, he accidentally slips up and tells Alfie about Phil’s secret. But, will Alfie report back to Kat?

Ravi isn’t going to let Suki win (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi threatens to harm Suki

In The Albert, Suki meets up with Ravi and plans to secretly record his confession.

However, she’s interrupted by a phone call from the prison that stops her in her tracks.

Ravi then threatens more harm to Suki’s family if she doesn’t stop with her vendetta against him.

Ignoring Ravi’s threats, Suki speaks to Denise and asks her to help her get Ravi put in prison.

Denise, though, doesn’t want to risk putting her family’s safety at risk and refuses to help Suki. But, will she change her mind?

Nadine flirts with Jay (Credit: BBC)

Nadine tries to seduce Jay

Jay apologises to Nadine for how he acted with her before and goes for a drink with her.

Nadine then asks Jay to come back to her place and tries to seduce him.

Jay, however, isn’t tempted and stops things from going any further. Is it too soon for Jay to move on from Lola?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

