EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Linda makes a decision about the baby.

Meanwhile Rainie is even more determined to have a child and Ruby finds out she is pregnant again but is given bad news.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Rainie goes to the police about Max

Rainie is determined to have a baby (Credit: BBC)

Stuart and Rainie head to the police station about Abi.

Meanwhile Bernie continues her health kick leaving Keegan surprised.

Later Karen, Bernie and Tiff go to their first weight loss class, but they’re no help so she asks them to go.

Bernie later sees Rainie and exaggerates how much weight she’s lost. Rainie is even more determined to have a baby now Abi is gone.

Tiffany tells Keegan her worries

Tiffany is worried (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Gray tells Keegan about a local street food competition and says he should enter.

However Keegan has already put himself in for it and it waiting to hear back.

Later Keegan finds out he’s been shortlisted for the competition and has a photoshoot, Tiffany feels dejected.

She opens up to Keegan – she’s worried about what to do with her life and suggests they set up a social media page together as a couple. Keegan is sold on the idea.

Linda makes a decision

Mick is shocked when his taxi driver goes into labour (Credit: BBC)

Mick promises to meet Linda later, but a chat with Nancy leaves her feeling far from reassured.

Later Mick is running late for Linda’s scan, however a taxi pulls over and he meets the driver Jeanette, who is also pregnant.

Linda waits at the hospital and as Mick and Jeanette set off her waters break, so Mick takes the wheel determined to get to the hospital.

Later Mick owes his wife an explanation and she announces that she’s made a decision. Mick insists he will love the baby no matter what, but Linda is concerned about Max being involved.

Later Linda steps through the bar at The Vic with an announcement.

More heartbreak for Ruby

Ruby discovers she’s pregnant but gets heart-breaking news (Credit: BBC)

Ruby presents the children with a worry box, per Isaac’s idea. She tells them that what they write and put inside stays a secret, but Lily is sceptical.

Ruby can’t help but take a look at Lily’s worry, but it doesn’t take her long too figure out what Ruby has done and she storms off.

Jean advises Ruby to be warmer but Ruby doubles over in pain. At the GP, Ruby leaves her appointment in tears telling Jean she’s pregnant.

However the doctor has explained that it’s highly likely she’ll miscarry. They later bond and Jean encourages Ruby to write her own worry in the box.

Ruby tells Martin the news from the doctor and insists she’ll be fine on her own.

She gets a call to pick Lily up from school and it causes the two to bond.

Meanwhile Martin confides in Zack, explaining he feels helpless and reckons they need to keep trying for a baby no matter what.

Ruby realises Lily read her worry note when she tells Ruby that she’ll be a great mum one day.

However Ruby starts to get a bad cramp, her miscarriage has started.

She later spends the evening with Lily.

Romance for Rocky and Kathy?

Rocky tries his luck with Kathy again (Credit: BBC)

Rocky tries his luck with Kathy again but it doesn’t work. They’re soon interrupted by Sonia who has a leak in her kitchen and he rushes to her rescue, but Sonia is unconvinced with Rocky’s plumbing credentials.

She’s proven right and ends up calling a professional but feels guilty about her choice of words. She asks he ad if they can spend time together.

Sonia tries to find out her dad’s plans for Father’s Day but he’s oblivious to the special occasion.

When he steps in to help Kathy with the café and boasts to the customers about his daughter and Sonia is inspired.

Kathy is impressed to see things running smoothly and agrees to take Rocky’s number.

Later at The Vic, Sonia invites her dad over.

