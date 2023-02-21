EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sharon makes huge confession to Keanu

In EastEnders spoilers tonight Sharon makes a shock confession to Keanu after the events of last night.

Also, Ravi Panesar is set to proposition Denise Fox as her husband, Jack, leaves town.

But will Denise be tempted by Ravi?

Meanwhile, Karen worries about work.

Elsewhere, Freddie and Bobby come up with a money-spinning idea.

Still reeling after dumping Keanu, Sharon sits down to talk business with Phil (Credit: BBC)

Sharon and Keanu reckon with the night before

An upset Keanu bumps into Sharon in the cafe.

He is stunned when she unleashes some home truths.

Later, he is accosted by Kim on his first doorman shift at Peggy’s.

After some persuasion, she convinces him to take part in her livestream event.

He is a huge success.

That is, until a shocked Sam arrives…

Meanwhile, Sharon asks Phil for advice on Nish – having discovered that the pair have gone into business together.

Then, after a chat with Kat, Sharon calls Keanu.

She tells him that she still loves him. But will he tell her he feels the same?

Ravi is determined to get closer to Denise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ravi propositions Denise as Jack leaves town

Following an eventful night, Sharon, Denise and Stacey wake up in The Vic, feeling worse for wear.

Denise rushes to meet Jack before he leaves for his work conference.

She kisses him outside No.27, in eyeshot of Ravi.

Meanwhile, Kim is on the hunt for a Walford man to take part in her livestream event.

Sneaky Ravi puts himself forward in order to get closer to Denise.

At Fox & Hair, Denise is flustered in Ravi’s presence.

After some harsh words, Ravi feels guilty and decides to withdraw from the event.

Later, Ravi heads to No.27 to patch things up with Denise.

As the pair grow close, he asks her to spend the following night with him at a hotel.

Will Denise cheat on Jack?

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Karen’s hours are up in the air

Kat tells Karen that she’s been forced to reduce her hours at the launderette.

Taken aback, Karen worries about what she’ll do for money.

This comes as Bernie is concerned over her future at the cafe.

Freddie’s latest idea is a big success (Credit: BBC)

Freddie and Bobby raise cash with pancakes

Freddie and Bobby come up with a plan to raise some extra funds at the cafe.

They decide to create a pancake eating competition in order to make some money.

