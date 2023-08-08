EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney drops a baby bombshell on Zack

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight can reveal that Whitney Dean has a baby bombshell in store for Zack Hudson. But what has she decided – and how will Zack react?

Elsewhere, Ben continues to struggle with his eating disorder. Honey begs Ben to open up to Callum – but will he listen?

Meanwhile, Kim demands answers about Patrick and Yolande, and Reiss attempts to explain himself to Sonia.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Zack and Whitney remember baby Peach… but Whit has a shock in store (Credit: BBC)

Whitney has a baby bombshell for Zack

Zack gets some good news from his doctors – his viral load is now undetectable. As he and Whitney spend time at baby Peach’s memorial tree on what should have been her due date, Zack suggests that they could try for another baby.

How will Zack react when Whitney tells him she doesn’t want to try for another baby? (Credit: BBC)

But Whitney breaks his heart when she later reveals that she never wants to put her body through the trauma again. Zack reels as he realises that Whitney doesn’t want to try for another baby.

How will he react?

Ben finally opens up to Honey about his struggles (Credit: BBC)

Ben tries to open up

Honey tells worried Callum to try to get Ben to open up to him. Still, she refuses to break Ben’s confidence.

Unaware that Honey is keeping his secret quiet, Ben lashes out when he sees them together. As Billy and Jay step in, Lexi demands that he apologise to Honey.

Later, Ben and Honey go for coffee. Honey implores Ben to let Callum in.

Following another setback, Ben shuts Callum out (Credit: BBC)

It looks as though Ben will follow through on Honey’s advice -until a difficult conversation with Phil. Upset, Ben is provoked into purging again.

But when Callum arrives home early, he catches Ben in the act. But when he tries to talk to Ben about it, things go horribly wrong. Will Ben be able to let Callum in?

Can Kim convince Patrick to fight for Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Kim demands answers

Kim wants to know why Patrick isn’t fighting to win Yolande back. Meanwhile, Denise tries to convince Yolande to stay in Walford.

After a heart-to-heart with Yolande, Denise begs Patrick to tell Yolande how he really feels.

Will Patrick put his heart on the line and fight for Yolande? Or will he let her go back to Birmingham… and the man she doesn’t love?

Reiss tries to make things right with Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Reiss tries to win Sonia over

After the events of last night, Reiss goes on a charm offensive to win Sonia over. Unfortunately, nothing seems to work.

He realises that things won’t be alright until he’s fully honest about his infertility. Will he tell Sonia the truth?

