EastEnders spoilers tonight: Freddie and Anna’s night of passion is exposed

The news doesn't go down well...

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 7), Freddie and Anna’s night of passion together is exposed.

As Alfie tells Ian about Freddie’s secret, it isn’t long before Ian opens his mouth in The Vic.

But, how will Bobby react to his best friend’s betrayal in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Freddie lose a friend in Bobby? (Credit: BBC)

Freddie and Anna’s night of passion exposed

Tonight, Ian arranges another meeting with Nish but knows that he needs to impress him. Without any idea of how to get Nish on his side, Ian asks Alfie to help him out.

Nish rearranges though, leaving a deflated Ian and Alfie to have a deep conversation about his insecurities.

As Ian expresses his worries for Bobby and Anna’s relationship, Alfie can’t help but tell him about Freddie and Anna’s one-night stand.

Ian promises to keep this a secret but soon goes back on his word when he gets into an altercation with George in the pub.

As George belittles him in front of Nish in The Vic, Ian lets slip about Freddie and Anna’s night of passion, not realising that Bobby and Cindy can hear him. But, how will Bobby react to this news?

Reiss has his concerns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia supports Reiss

Last night (Wednesday, September 6), Reiss and Sonia attended an IVF consultation at the clinic. Reiss then struggled to provide a sperm sample, with Sonia offering to help him.

Tonight, Reiss isn’t happy when it seems as though everybody in the Square is talking about his fertility after speaking to Karen at the laundrette.

Seeing that Reiss is upset, Sonia tries to comfort him and tells him that he’ll be a great dad to their potential baby.

But, is Reiss being completely honest about his concerns? Will he open up to Sonia?

Freddie and Anna sleep together|| 30/08/23

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

