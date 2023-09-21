EastEnders spoilers tonight: Will Kat and Phil finally get married after Alfie’s bombshell?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 21), it’s Kat and Phil’s wedding day but Alfie’s bombshell causes upheaval.

After Alfie’s shock cancer news, Phil heads off to the wedding ceremony without Alfie.

But, will Kat and Phil finally get married after Alfie’s shock news in EastEnders?

Phil goes to the wedding without Alfie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Will Kat and Phil get married?

Last night (Wednesday, September 20), Alfie punched Phil before the wedding after finding out that he’d slept with Emma.

However, he then had a heart-to-heart with him and made him promise that he’d look after Kat and the boys. Alfie then explained that he might not be around for much longer, dropping a shock bombshell – he has cancer.

Tonight, Alfie tells Phil that he’s booked in for a prostatectomy. In shock, Phil heads to the wedding without Alfie by his side.

Kat’s worried when she realises that Alfie is nowhere to be seen. But, will they finally get married? Or, will the wedding be put on hold once again?

Cindy doesn’t want to play happy families (Credit: BBC)

Tensions are high in the Beale household

With Bobby struggling to settle in living with Sonia and Reiss, he decides that he wants to move back home.

Tonight, Ian tries to persuade Cindy to let Bobby move back home but she isn’t comfortable with the situation as all hell breaks loose. But, will she change her mind and allow Bobby to stay?

Nugget can’t stand to be around his dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nugget leaves Ravi

Nugget’s furious with his dad’s betrayal and leaves Ravi and heads to No.41.

Ravi soon turns up and looks for Nugget. But, will he be able to talk Nugget back round?

Linda supports her friend (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda supports Alfie

Linda finds out that Alfie is heading to the hospital after speaking to Mitch.

Adding everything up, Linda realises that Alfie had lied to her and goes to support him with his prostatectomy. But, will everything go smoothly for Alfie?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!