EastEnders spoilers tonight: After weeks of speculation the truth about Rose Knight is FINALLY revealed

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 22), after weeks of speculation the truth about Rose Knight is finally revealed.

Viewers have just found out that Rose Knight is in fact Cindy Beale in a shock ‘doof doof’ moment.

But, why did Cindy Beale go by the name of Rose Knight? What’s the truth in EastEnders spoilers?

The truth comes out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Rose Knight is Cindy Beale

Last night (Wednesday, June 21), EastEnders aired a right treat of an episode for fans who’ve been waiting to see exactly who Rose Knight is.

It’s been a revelation that’s been building up for weeks now but last night finally put a face to the Rose Knight name.

Before this episode, fans had known very little about George Knight’s wife. She’d left George, Gina and Anna nine years ago without any explanation and hadn’t been in contact with them ever since.

Phil and Callum had tried to find some dirt on Rose but anything on her was ‘access denied.’

Callum had been told to forget that the name Rose Knight ever existed, with Phil finding out that there was no evidence of a person called Rose Knight at all.

George tried to ring Rose again last night but there was no answer. However, viewers soon found out that the person who had ignored his call was Cindy Beale.

There she was chilling on a sun lounger by a pool, drinking a glass of wine all whilst living a double life as both Cindy and Rose. Talk about a big reveal – this was huge!

What’s Rose’s story? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The truth about Rose Knight revealed

We all have soooo many questions after last night’s big reveal and ‘doof doof’ moment.

Why is Cindy Beale also going by the name of Rose Knight? Why hasn’t she contacted her children?

Why is all information on her locked away? What has she been hiding about her past?

Tonight, the truth about Rose Knight will finally be revealed. We can’t wait!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

