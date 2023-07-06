EastEnders spoilers tonight: Theo hurts Lily as she’s rushed to hospital?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 5), Lily is rushed to hospital making Martin fear for her safety.

At the hospital, Martin confronts Theo and accuses him of hurting Lily.

But, is Theo responsible for Lily’s hospital trip in EastEnders spoilers?

Is it Theo’s fault? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily goes to hospital

Tonight, Stacey worries that Theo won’t turn up to tutor Lily due to Martin’s confrontation. She reckons that he’ll want to stay clear after Martin’s accusations. However, he turns up despite this.

Stacey and Martin talk things through and agree on a set of rules for Theo. Heading home, Lily and Theo aren’t there, making Stacey panic.

Stacey’s horrified when she finds out that Lily’s currently in hospital.

At the hospital, Martin has it out with Theo and accuses him of hurting Lily. Theo promises that he didn’t do anything. But, is he telling the truth?

Chelsea ponders over Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea contemplates the future

Ravi and Chelsea separately take some time to themselves to contemplate whether they could make a go of things.

However, Chelsea can’t help but reflect on the past. But, will she give Ravi another chance?

It’s Howie’s birthday (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Howie celebrates his birthday

Howie celebrates his birthday as Jack and Denise gift him a special present.

Later on, he’s surprised with a birthday party with all of the Fox and Branning clan. Can this distract him from Kim’s situation?

Kat makes amends (Credit: BBC)

Kat gives Keanu some valuable advice

Tonight, Kat feels bad for forcing Sharon out of Bride Club and does her best to make things right.

She gives Keanu some love life advice and prompts him to make things up to Sharon.

Sharon’s delighted by Keanu’s enthusiasm about their wedding – and it’s all thanks to Kat.

