Our EastEnders spoilers tonight can reveal that Stacey Slater’s stalker nightmare intensifies as she tries to find out who her mystery online harasser is. But things worsen when her stalker starts sending flowers to her home. What will she do next?

Elsewhere, Alfie struggles with his new boss. Can he turn things around?

Then, Anna decides to try and fix Linda and Sharon’s friendship. Can she get the old friends back on side?

Meanwhile, Kim makes strides in her new venture as a mental health advocate.

When Stacey’s cam superfan sends her flowers, she realises how in deep she is (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s stalker terror continues

Stacey is terrified to know that she has a stalker, and tries desperately to find out who it is. But things get worse when her private client sends her flowers.

Her terror grows when she realises that this means that her fan knows exactly where she lives. What will she do next?

Meanwhile, Eve questions Jack about whether the police could help. But Jack tells her that no crime has been committed in the hypothetical scenario that she’s describing.

Is there anything Stacey can do?

Can Stacey uncover her stalker’s identity? (Credit: BBC)

Alfie tries to win over Olga

It’s the first day of Alfie’s new job at the bookies’ and he quickly gets on the wrong side of his boss, Olga. Thankfully, he manages to win her over by staging a mock fight between Freddie and Patrick.

When he swiftly resolves the pair’s pretend argument, Olga is impressed.

Alfie tries to win friends and influence people (Credit: BBC)

Anna stages a lock-in

Having had enough of Sharon and Linda’s feud, Anna decides to step in. She locks the pair in the cellar of The Vic so that they have no choice but to talk through their differences.

Can Sharon and Linda work it out?

Kim has been struggling with her mental health recently (Credit: BBC)

Kim gets real

Kim’s feels enthusiastic about her new mental health advocacy. When Denzel and Amy argue about him looking at girls online, she helps the couple work out their differences through honest conversation.

Full of optimism, Kim resolves to be more ‘real’ on her channel.

