EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sharon confronts devastated Zack over his treatment of Whitney

EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal Sharon gets involved as Zack and Whitney find themselves at breaking point. Will she be able to get through to him?

Meanwhile, Chelsea offers advice to Whitney, but will she take it?

Also tonight, Ben takes a step forward. All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Chelsea has some wise words (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sharon confronts Zack

After Whitney announced she didn’t ever want to have another baby earlier this week, Zack was left heartbroken. Although she has suggested adoption and fostering to give a child a loving home, Zack has made it clear he can’t raise a child that isn’t biologically his.

Whitney has been left reeling after his flat refusal to even discuss other options and the pair have reached breaking point.

Tonight, Chelsea offers advice to distraught Whitney. She tells her she must keep talking to Zack, trying to see if they can find a compromise that suits them both.

Chelsea tells her she and Zack are good together and they must try not to lose each other.

However, when Whitney does talk to Zack, it’s clear he thinks they are too far apart on the issue to ever find a solution.

Sharon steps up (Credit: BBC)

Later, Sharon finds Whitney in tears and is furious with Zack’s behaviour. After offering comfort to Whit, Sharon confronts Zack and his attitude towards fostering and adoption.

But will her words have an affect? Can Whitney and Zack find a way back from this?

It’s time for Ben to seek help (Credit: BBC)

Ben seeks help

After finally confessing everything to Callum, Ben is ready to seek help. He knows he has to face his mental trauma in order to move on, but is it that simple?

Kat accompanies him to the assessment and Ben finally starts talking. As he opens up, it’s a big step forward, but what will happen next?

Can Ben continue on this path and find the peace he so badly needs?

Sonia and Reiss talk babies

After making the decision to have a baby together, Sonia and Reiss start to think about the next steps. But what obstacles will get in their way? Is it really going to be that simple?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

