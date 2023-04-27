EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shock return for Roxy Mitchell as Amy’s troubles deepen

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday April 27, 2023), Roxy Mitchell makes a shock return to Walford.

As Amy attends family therapy she starts to think about her mum, with Roxy appearing as a figment of Amy’s imagination.

Will Amy’s remembrance of her mum help her get through this rocky patch in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Amy thinks about her mum (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Roxy Mitchell in shock return

Tonight, Amy wanders off just before her family therapy session, with Chelsea finding her having a panic attack. She had taken her ‘mum’ necklace to be fixed but had got held up, making her worry about missing the meeting.

As Amy heads off to join Jack, Denise and Ricky for the therapy session, the family soon open up to each other.

During the session, Amy starts to reflect on the loss of her mum, with Roxy Mitchell making a brief return as a figment of Amy’s imagination.

Things soon get tense as Denise feels targeted during the session. Ricky then pipes up and says exactly what he thinks. But, could his words set Amy back?

Keanu does a job for Ravi (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu gets questioned

Keanu feels under pressure to raise some cash as Sharon reveals that they need to pay Linda. With this, he decides to do a job for Ravi.

As Keanu picks up some delivery boxes DS Giles spots him and starts questioning him on what’s inside of them. But, what will Keanu reveal to him?

Callum tries to support Ben (Credit: BBC)

Callum tries to be there for Ben

As Ben continues to keep his feelings locked up, Callum worries that Ben’s not letting him in and opening up to him.

Later on, Kathy speaks to Ben, sharing her concerns. She suggests that he makes use of Callum’s support and be honest about how he is feeling. But, will Ben continue to keep his feelings to himself?

Sharon asks Zack to be Albie’s godfather (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s offer hits a sore spot of Zack

Sharon and Keanu ask Bernie to be Albie’s godmother, making her thrilled to be asked. However, Zack doesn’t have the same response as he’s asked to be godfather.

As Sharon excitedly asks Zack to be Albie’s godfather ahead of the christening, Zack rushes off upset. But, why doesn’t Zack want the resposnibility?

