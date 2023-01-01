EastEnders spoilers tonight: Eve, Jean and Lily die at Slater New Year’s Eve party?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Sunday January 1) the Slater NYE party ends in disaster when a gas leak causes Eve, Jean and Lily to collapse.

In the episode, Jean panics when she fears that Harvey is about to propose just as they start to get their romance back on track.

Meanwhile, Eve is surprised to see Suki and Nish arrive at the party with a bottle of whiskey.

But as the clock counts down midnight, will Eve, Jean and Lily make it to see the New Year?

Stacey Slater’s New Years Eve takes a turn for the worse (Credit: BBC One)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Jean fears that Harvey is about to propose

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, the Slater New Years Eve party has kicked off and Jean is worrying in her bedroom over her relationship with Harvey, thinking that he’s getting cold feet.

However, Harvey seems pretty invested in their romance and Stacey is left shocked when she spots him showing Freddie a ring-sized box.

Could this mean that Harvey is about to propose?

As Jean panics that Harvey might be about to propose, Stacey is anxious that her mum will say ‘yes’.

However, it turns out that Harvey was just going to give Jean his house key.

Meanwhile, Eve is shaken when Nish and Suki arrive with a bottle of whiskey for her.

But she encourages the pair to stay and makes an effort to befriend Suki’s husband, Nish.

Eve Unwin collapses at the News Year’s Eve party following a carbon-monoxide leak (Credit: BBC One)

EastEnders spoilers: The Slater NYE party turns to horror

Things take a turn for the worse at the News Year’s Eve party when Nish struggles to find Suki and Eve suddenly collapses.

Eve isn’t the only one though, as Jean too takes a turn and faints in Harvey’s arms.

Jean’s granddaughter, Lily Slater, is another unlucky victim and begins to be sick before collapsing in the hallway.

But what has happened?

Bobby Beale discovers Lily in the hallway and alerts the emergency services.

When the paramedics arrive, they tell everyone to evacuate the house immediately as there’s been a carbon-monoxide leak.

So what does this mean for Eve, Jean and Lily and are they dead?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!