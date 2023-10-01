EastEnders spoilers tonight: Freddie confronts his rapist dad

In EastEnders spoilers tonight Freddie is shaken when his dad makes contact. But as he faces him, things spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s also having a tough day as Theo continues his campaign against her. However, will she get her Stalking Protection Order and get him out of her life?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Freddie demands answers from Graham (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Freddie confronts Graham

When Graham Foster friend requests him, Freddie is shaken up. He blocks the request and confides in Anna and Gina.

Gina has some words of advice and Freddie soon decides to confront his dad. Anna is worried for him and goes with him.

At Graham’s office Freddie demands answers. He is desperate for Graham to admit he raped Little Mo. However, Graham is unrepentant and insists Little Mo is a liar.

Graham then orders Freddie to leave or he’ll call the police. Is Freddie about to get in a whole world of trouble?

Will Stacey get the right result in court? (Credit: BBC)

Theo in court

Stacey is getting ready for the Stalking Protection Order hearing when Martin calls over with more bad news. Theo has been putting posters up of her all around the Square.

Furious Stacey storms round to confront Theo, but he’s all suited and booted and leaving for court. His appearance concerns Stacey as it’s clear he looks respectable. Will the court be taken in?

Stacey decides she has to speak at the hearing and arrives just in time to hear the case against Theo being laid out. Theo’s solicitor then starts and tears Stacey apart. He calls into question her reputation and character.

Stacey can hold it back no longer – but what will she do? And will it cause even more trouble for her?

Will it be more bad news for Whitney? (Credit: BBC)

Whitney is haunted by Tony

The social worker arrives to talk to Whitney and Zack about their fostering application. As the assessment gets underway Whitney is forced to relive her past – including what happened with Tony King and his abuse of her.

Whit is concerned her past may affect her chances of fostering. But will it?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.