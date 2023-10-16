EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ravi comes face to face with Nugget’s mum

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, October 16), Ravi gets a huge shock when he finds out where Nugget’s been staying.

He’s taken aback when he comes face to face with Nugget’s mum – Priya.

But, how will things go down between Nugget’s two parents in EastEnders spoilers?

Nugget’s been staying with Priya (Credit: BBC)

Ravi comes face to face with Nugget’s mum

Ravi’s given some hope when Jack reveals that Nugget has been sighted by someone.

Suki then gets a call from Nugget and agrees to meet up with him. However, it isn’t long before Ravi accuses Suki of knowing where Nugget is.

Suki manages to cover before telling Nish the truth about Nugget. Ravi’s still on to Suki though and asks Jack to follow Suki and Nish in their car.

Ravi follows Suki and Nish but is soon shocked when he turns up at the flat where Nugget has been hiding and comes face to face with Nugget’s mum – Priya.

But, will this reunion erupt and cause all hell to break lose as Ravi finally tracks Nugget down?

Rocky has a hidden agenda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Rocky causes chaos to erupt

Kathy’s had enough of living with Sonia and Reiss and insists on moving out and finding a place of her own with Rocky.

However, Rocky then tells her that he hasn’t been paid by Jay yet and therefore can’t move out yet.

Needing to get his hands on some cash quickly, Rocky starts thinking of ways to sell more cars.

He later invites Cindy, Peter and Ian round for a meal whilst pretending that Kathy wants to get back on good terms with them.

Little do they know that Rocky has a hidden agenda, sussing his plan out over dinner as chaos erupts. But, will Rocky have to come clean to Kathy?

Keanu wins Sharon over (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu woos Sharon

Keanu tries to woo Sharon by organising a romantic date for them both at The Arches.

Later on, Sharon goes over her decision to move to Abu Dhabi, weighing everything up. But, will she still go ahead with the move?

Ben finds out about Jay’s arrest (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben’s furious

Ben’s furious when he finds out about Jay’s arrest, taking his anger out on Callum.

Jay then lies to Ben and makes out that it was only possession of weed that got him arrested. But, will Ben find out the truth?

