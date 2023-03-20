EastEnders spoilers tonight: Fresh heartache for Whitney following Zack’s huge gesture

EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed that, as Zack and Whitney say goodbye to baby Peach, he makes a massive gesture.

As emotions reach their peak between the pair, Whitney’s heart breaks afresh.

But what is the reason for Whitney’s pain?

In other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Emma comes between Lexi and Lola on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Rocky worries that Kathy and the Slaters might figure out that something is afoot between him and Freddie.

Elsewhere, Ravi continues his pursuit of Chelsea.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Zack has a proposition for heartbroken Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Zack and Whitney prepare to say goodbye to Peach

Martin and Sharon give Zack advice on how to stay strong for Whitney as she continues to struggle physically and emotionally.

Inspiration strikes when Martin tells him how Kush and Shabnam planted a tree in honour of their own late son, Zaair.

Later, he tells Whitney what he has planned.

However, he is crestfallen when she refuses to attend.

But, after a pep talk from Chelsea, Whitney eventually changes her mind.

Whitney decides to attend the ceremony… but there’s more heartache in store (Credit: BBC)

Zack is overjoyed to see Whitney as she arrives at the ceremony.

Afterwards, they hold back to grieve alone.

Filled with emotion, Whitney kisses Zack – but he pulls away.

Whitney is left devastated.

Meanwhile, Zack struggles to tell her about his HIV diagnosis.

Will he ever be able to confess the truth?

Lexi is frustrated with Emma’s interference (Credit: BBC)

Emma comes between Lola, Lexi and their Mother’s Day plans

Lexi is planning to spend Mother’s Day with mum Lola.

However, her plans are scuppered when Emma arrives and, uninvited, tags along.

Lexi is frustrated at Emma’s interference as she butts in at every turn.

Soon, she loses her temper at Emma.

Realising that she’s overstepped the mark, Emma is mortified.

She apologises, and offers to leave.

But Lola tells her to go back to the flat while she talks to Lexi.

Back home, Lola hopes for a quiet family evening.

But it all falls apart when Emma suddenly bolts, made uncomfortable by questions about her past.

Will Freddie’s sudden generosity lead his family to realise that something is afoot? (Credit: BBC)

Freddie treats Jean to a slap-up meal

Jean is thrilled when Freddie takes her out for a special Mother’s Day lunch at the pub.

But, arriving at The Vic, Rocky is uncomfortable at seeing Freddie flashing the cash.

Sitting with Kathy, Bobby and Ben, he’s desperate to keep the source of Freddie’s – and his own – money quiet.

Will Kathy and the Slaters work out Freddie and Rocky’s secret?

Ravi is determined to find out what Jack knows (Credit: BBC)

Ravi continues his pursuit of Chelsea

Determined to put pressure on Denise, Ravi continues flirting with Chelsea.

However, she rejects his offer of a drink.

Can Ravi win her round and get into Jack’s files?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!