EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki and Eve exposed at the wedding blessing?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Suki and Eve’s secret affair is exposed, but who heard them?

Recently Suki has been forced to push her feelings for Eve to one side and focus on her marriage with Nish.

However, the cracks continue to appear as Suki starts to fear that someone has overheard her conversation with Eve on the night before the wedding blessing.

But will she decide to go through with the ceremony?

Suki and Eve’s relationship is exposed ahead of Suki’s wedding blessing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki and Eve exposed?

In EastEnders tonight, Suki fears she’s been caught out after her conversation with her on-off lover Eve.

Suki is set to be renewing her vows with her husband Nish, but Eve is determined to change her mind.

Ahead of Suki’s wedding blessing, Eve made a last attempt to win her over.

However, their conversation was cut short when they heard the front door slam.

But who heard them?

On the day of the marriage blessing, Suki is paranoid about who was eavesdropping on her conversation with Eve.

Eve struggles to deal with her feelings and attends the blessing much to Suki’s horror.

Will the wedding blessing still go ahead? Or will whoever heard them expose everything?

Patrick and Vi come up with a fake love story to impress the reporter (Credit: BBC)

Patrick and Vi are invited to a follow up interview

Recently Denzel tried his luck at The Walford Young Writers Competition and was surprised when he discovered that he was shortlisted.

However, he was soon embarrassed when he admitted that he stole his story from a TV show.

He then opened up about his fear that his lie will be obvious in his interview with the Walford Gazette to his father Howie.

Instead of convincing his son to be honest, Howie enlisted Patrick and Vi to act as Denzel’s grandparents for the local newspaper.

In tonight’s episode, Patrick and Vi are an instant success with the Walford Gazette.

But it soon backfires as the reporter is so impressed by their fake love story that she insists on a follow up interview.

Can Patrick and Vi pull off another interview alone?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

