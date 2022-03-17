EastEnders spoilers tonight: Two huge returns to air

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Thursday, March 17) reveal Tiffany returns to Walford to try and help Keegan as he struggles to hold things together.

Meanwhile Rainie is shocked when Stuart returns after weeks away, and Janine takes Mick away from the square.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Tiffany returns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany returns

Last week, the Taylor and Baker family were horrified to find out Gray murdered Chantelle, as well as Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

Keegan has been struggling with the revelation and feels terrible he didn’t see what Gray was really like.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 17) Keegan was enraged and set fire to his business van that Gray bought for him.

Tonight Keegan realises he could be in serious trouble for his recent actions and he struggles to hold things together.

However he gets a shock when Tiffany returns to the Square. Will she be able to get through to Keegan?

Janine takes Mick away from Walford (Credit: BBC)

Janine takes Mick away

With the weight of everything that’s happened weighing heavy on him. Janine takes Mick away from the Square to give him some time to reflect.

Stuart is back (Credit: BBC)

Stuart comes back home

Elsewhere, Stuart arrives home but Rainie isn’t impressed. She can’t believe he’s been gone for all this time and is still upset that he left.

Stuart tells her that he’s feeling great and the cancer has shrunk, but Rainie doesn’t buy it for a second.

It’s not long before she turns to Sonia for help.

She agrees that there’s no way the pills Stuart is taking would help him, but he can’t be forced to have proper treatment.

Rainie and Callum refuse to give up on Stuart and they confront him.

They want a second opinion. Will Stuart agree?

