EastEnders spoilers tonight: The Carters receive devastating news about Tina

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal the Carter family get devastating news about Tina.

Meanwhile Gray returns home and is concerned by the news a body has been found and Mitch has a date.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Zack and Nancy reunite

Zack and Nancy kiss (Credit: BBC)

Zack tells Nancy that he is no longer entering the cooking competition and Nancy opens up to him about her parents’ divorce.

To lift their feelings, Nancy asks him to cook something for her. She later leans in for a passionate kiss.

The Carters are given devastating news

DCI Arthurs reveals that Tina’s body has been found (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Mick practises for his boxing match, ignoring the divorce papers. Concerned he’s not capable, Shirley and Janine take action.

Shirley flirts with the competitor, Teddy, in the hopes he will go easy on Mick.

As the fight commences, things are off to a bad start for Mick.

Later, Nancy and Zack make an appearance.

However nothing can prepare them for the news they’re about to receive.

DCI Arthurs reveals that Tina’s body has been found in the Argee Bhajee.

The Carters world turns upside down as they reel from the news that Tina is dead.

Suspicious, Shirley tells DCI Arthurs that Tina was taking money from her and that Gray said he saw her on the bus.

As Shirley and Mick continue to process the news, Frankie returns to the Square.

Gray returns home

Gray returns home (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea is having a fun morning with Mack and Mia when Mitch tells her that Gray has woken up.

At the hospital she tries to play it cool, but Gray senses she has her confidence back.

The next day, Gray returns home but is disgruntled that a bigger deal hasn’t been made.

His mind turns elsewhere when he sees a newspaper headline of a body found.

Worried, Gray heads off to the cafe and questions Kim and Kathy about why the pub is closed, but they are little help.

Stacey concerned about Jean

Stacey is concerned about Jean and Harvey’s trip (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Stacey is concerned about Jean and Harvey’s trip.

Soon they prepare to leave.

Karen jealous as Mitch goes on a date

Mitch goes on a date (Credit: BBC)

In the cab office, Mitch is oblivious to a lady named Rita flirting with him. However Keegan and Bailey pick up on it.

Bailey tells Rita that Mitch will meet her at Ruby’s. Mitch meets Rita, unsure if it’s the right thing to do.

The next day, Karen is surprised how news of Mitch’s date has affected her. Does she still have feelings for him?

