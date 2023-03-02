EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki and Eve exposed night before wedding blessing?

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Thursday, March 2), Suki and Eve’s conversation gets interrupted ahead of the wedding blessing.

As they talk in private, someone interrupts them.

But, are Suki and Eve exposed in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Suki and Eve be exposed? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve exposed?

On the eve of Suki and Nish’s wedding blessing, Nish invites Eve and the Slaters to the blessing.

Eve’s left feeling confused and unsure whether she should go or not.

Later on, Suki is furious when she hears Ravi and Nish talking badly about Mitch.

She starts to row with Nish before telling him that he’s the only man she wants.

In a last desperate attempt to change Suki’s mind, Eve heads round to the Panesars’ to speak to Suki.

They start to argue but are interrupted when the front door slams.

Did someone hear their conversation?

Is Suki and Eve’s relationship exposed?

Zack tries his best to support Whitney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney struggles

Whitney’s struggling tonight after recently making the decision to have a termination.

With this, she shuts herself away from her loved ones.

Zack’s prompted to speak to Whitney after taking some advice from Eve.

Going round to see Whitney, Zack supports her.

He tells her that she’s not to blame for their baby’s diagnosis.

Will Zack be the support that Whitney needs?

Denise fears that Ravi will expose her (Credit: BBC)

Ravi worries Denise

Jack and Denise are disgusted when they find out that Amy heard Ravi’s promiscuous behaviour when she was hanging out at Nugget’s house.

Jack’s furious and sets about going round to have it out with Ravi.

However, Denise quickly volunteers to speak to Ravi herself, saving her own skin.

Inside Walford East, Ravi tells Denise that she needn’t worry.

This adds more fuel to the fire and puts Denise on edge.

Is Ravi playing mind games with Denise?

Will he expose her to Jack?

Patrick and Vi agree to act as Denzel’s grandparents (Credit: BBC)

Patrick and Vi play a part

Denzel’s in a right mess after lying about his grandparents’ love story in his non-fiction essay.

After Howie found out the truth, he’s been desperate to help Denzel get himself out of a sticky situation.

Tonight, Howie manages to get Patrick and Vi to agree to act as Denzel’s grandparents for the Walford Gazette interview.

But, will all go to plan?

Lola and Jay ask Ben for help (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola and Jay confide in Ben

Lola and Jay return back from their honeymoon tonight.

As they return, both of them separately confide in Ben.

They ask him if he could help them with their money issues.

Ben agrees to help them out.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.