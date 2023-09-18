EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki and Denise plot to bring Ravi down

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 18), Suki and Denise team up and plot together to bring Ravi down.

Suki tells Denise that she’s prepared to record Ravi’s confession and take the evidence to the police.

But, will she succeed in obtaining the evidence in EastEnders spoilers?

They’re desperate to expose Ravi to the police (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Denise plot against Ravi

Tonight, Suki persuades Denise to give a statement to the police about the video she saw even though Chelsea and Jack don’t want her to.

However, as there’s no physical evidence and due to the fact that Suki’s previous statement failed, the police fail to do anything.

Denise makes the decision to stop speaking to the Panesars but changes her mind when Suki turns up and reveals her plot to bring down Ravi – she wants to secretly record his confession.

But, as Suki and Denise team up, will they succeed in bringing Ravi down?

Phil tries to stop Keanu from telling Kat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil lies to Keanu

Phil continues to hide his guilt as Kat plans their wedding but worries when Louise calls Kat and tells her that Keanu can’t see Peggy.

Going into the Arches, Phil tries to get Keanu off his case by lying to him, telling him that Kat already knows about him and Emma.

Pretending that Kat’s forgiven him, Phil hopes that he’s done enough to stop Keanu from telling Kat the truth. But, has he put an end to Keanu’s blackmailing?

Jack helps Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Jack protects Stacey from Theo

Stacey’s spooked when she spots Theo in the Square gardens and confides in Jack about her fears.

Jack then sets about helping Stacey secure an interim stalking protection order against Theo.

He also promises to protect Stacey from Theo should he try to harm her. But, can Jack help Stacey get rid of Theo for good?

Karen and Sharon clash over Albie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Karen and Sharon clash

Karen and Sharon carry on clashing on the topic of seeing Albie, sparking an altercation outside.

Afterwards, Dorian tells Sharon about a job in Abu Dhabi. But, will this give Sharon food for thought?

Bobby doesn’t feel at home (Credit: BBC)

Bobby struggles to settle in

Bobby struggles to settle in to living with Sonia as everyone gets ready for a movie night. But, will he get used to it?

Jay meets a woman called Nadine (Credit: BBC)

Jay meets someone new

Jay spends the night walking around after being unable to sleep. When he returns back to the Square, he meets a woman called Nadine. But, will they hit it off?

