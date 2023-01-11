In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 11, 2023), Lily is worried after she overhears Stacey complain about her financial troubles.

Meanwhile, Zack’s old friend Brett continues to beg him to get tested for HIV.

But will Zack decide to go through with it?

Lily Slater overhears Stacey drop a bombshell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey’s bombshell leaves Lily devastated

The Slaters were all left shell-shocked when 12-year-old Lily discovered that she was pregnant.

When the police and social services got involved, Lily was forced to come clean about the pregnancy and she revealed that the father was Ricky Jnr.

However in tonight’s episode of EastEnders, new financial problems plague the family.

When Martin spends time with Lily, Stacey heads to work and rants at Eve about the Panesars putting their rent up.

Things suddenly get a lot worse when the bap van breaks down, and Stacey worries about the expense.

Later, Lily overhears her mum admitting to Jean that she isn’t sure how they’ll cope.

Will this bombshell affect Lily’s decision about the baby?

Zack gets into a drunken row with Whitney in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack breaks down

Also in tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Zack gets a visit from an old friend, Brett, who urges him to get tested for HIV.

Sharon also becomes suspicious when she sees Brett hanging around again, but Zack promised he’s changed his ways.

Is that true?

Whitney is pleased to hear Zack has convinced Ravi to give him a second chance.

However, she is left worried when she notices his lack of enthusiasm about the ultrasound.

Broken Zack later goes to the club to drown his sorrows and ends up in a drunken row with Whitney.

Zack continues to drink and in a fit of rage and fear, he smashes a glass, cutting his hand and breaking down.

Amy, Denzel and Nugget get into trouble

Jack is in the doghouse with Denise, so he offers to take her out for the day.

While the house is empty, Amy invites Denzel over.

However she is furious when he shows up with Nugget, who has swiped a bottle of vodka from Suki’s shop.

Ravi is humiliated when Suki and Nish confront him about Nugget’s theft and he heads to No.27.

When he arrives, the boys are drunk and Ricky Jnr is throwing up.

But instead of being too soft, Ravi lays down the law and is cleaning things up when Jack and Denise arrive.

Jack lashes out at everyone, including Denise.

Ravi goes to see the Panesars to pay them back and Denise shows up to thank him.

Lola tells Jay that she wants to enjoy the good stuff while she can (Credit: BBC)

Jay gets a bright idea

Lola is sick of Jay and Billy fussing over her going back to work.

She says she wants to enjoy the good stuff while she can, which gives Jay an idea.

But what is it?

