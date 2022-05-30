EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey to die as she collapses?

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 30 2022) reveal Stacey collapses, leaving Kheerat horrified.

Meanwhile Linda puts her focus into help organise the Jubilee celebrations and Sonia gives a struggling Bernie some advice.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Stacey claims she’s okay, but she collapses (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey to die as she collapses?

Stacey returns home from the hospital with Lily who was kept in overnight.

She dismisses Jean‘s concerns about her own injury.

Seeing Jean is worried about her, Stacey is hopeful this could be the start of Jean getting better.

Soon Kat spots Stacey’s injury and questions if Jean should be back in hospital.

Outside Stacey bumps into Kheerat and he immediately notices something isn’t right.

Stacey tells him what Jean did to her and soon Stacey collapses leaving Kheerat horrified.

Is she going to be okay?

Linda starts helping to plans the Square’s celebrations (Credit: BBC)

Linda fights temptation

Meanwhile Linda is tempted to buy a bottle of wine but after speaking to Rainie, she changes her mind and turns her focus to planning the Square’s Jubilee celebrations.

However when Janine finds out she’s irritated.

Mick is thrilled when he sees Linda hosting a planning meeting.

Soon Mick notices Karen leaving the meeting. Realising Chantelle won’t be there, he tries to console her.

The two agree to honour who they’ve lost and Mick asks Kathy if she can host a party in Tina’s honour.

Meanwhile Linda is feeling positive and wants to use her new cash to expand The Vic’s business, but is upset when Mick implies he can’t trust her.

Denise has some bad news, but Linda overhears Kim and Denise talking (Credit: BBC)

Denise has bad news

Upset Denise breaks the news to Lola and Jada that she’s selling the salon to Nathan, who previously showed interest.

Kim is gutted to hear the reason Denise has to sell and a smug Sam gloats.

As Linda contemplates having a drink, she overhears Denise and Kim talking about how she needs an investor.

Bernie watches Rainie take Roland out (Credit: BBC)

Stuart continues to struggle

Rainie has a go at Ben for cheating on Callum, but her mind turns back to Stuart and helping him with Roland.

Soon Rainie takes her family for a picnic and Bernie watches on.

When Sonia sees Bernie looking at Roland with Rainie and Stuart, she gives her some words of advice.

Later Rainie returns home and is shocked to learn just how much Stuart is struggling.

Kathy worries about Ben (Credit: BBC)

Kathy grows concerned about Ben

Meanwhile Kathy shares her concerns about Ben to Rocky.

Callum and Lola share a drink and talk about their life situations.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

