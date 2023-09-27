EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey horrified as Theo sends explicit photos to Walford resident

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 27), Stacey’s horrified as Theo sends explicit photos of her to a Walford resident.

Billy gets a right shock when he receives some naughty photos from ‘Stacey’.

But, can Stacey put a stop to Theo’s harassment in EastEnders spoilers?

Martin rages at Theo (Credit: BBC)

Theo sends Stacey’s explicit photos to Billy

Tonight, Billy gets a shock when he receives some explicit photos from ‘Stacey’ before Martin works out that Theo’s the one who sent them.

Stacey’s humiliated as Martin tries to protect her, heading up to Theo and raging at him.

With Martin banging on Theo’s door, Theo threatens to call the police. But, can Stacey get the justice she seeks?

Ravi lashes out at Denise and Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi’s anger erupts

As Suki talks to the police about Nugget’s disappearance, she’s desperate to get Ravi in trouble.

However, after Suki plants some seeds, Nish wonders why the police keep asking if there any were problems at home.

Ravi’s anger erupts as he takes things out on Denise, accusing her of interfering but she soon gives him food for thought.

As Ravi keeps beating himself up of Nugget, Nish begs Suki to treat Ravi as if he was her own.

But, will Suki put any bad blood to one side? Or, will she continue with her plan to bring Ravi down despite Nish’s warning?

Cindy holds the power (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy manipulates George

Cindy hears the news about the sale of the Marbella bar and heads to The Vic to claim what’s hers.

George tries to keep the peace by inviting Cindy and Ian over for dinner to talk about it.

However, Cindy soon starts manipulating George when she gets him alone. But, will she get her own way? Or, will George stand his ground?

