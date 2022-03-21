EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey fears for Jean as she hurts Arthur

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Monday, March 21) reveal Stacey fears for Jean as her behaviour changes.

Meanwhile Kat makes a horrifying discovery and Janine tells Mick they need some space.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Stacey tries to help Jean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey’s concerns for Jean grow

Stacey is concerned when Jean reveals she’s planning a surprise for the children.

She pressures Stacey to tell Arthur the truth about Kush’s death.

Later on the Square, Jean has blocked the market by purchasing a bouncy castle for all the kids leaving Martin concerned.

Stacey is mortified when she sees Jean on the bouncy castle. But when Jean accidentally hurts Arthur and embarrasses herself, Stacey tries to get her off.

Dana and Harvey return, disappointed that Aaron cancelled their visit.

Harvey sees Jean on the bouncy castle and joins her. Stacey is infuriated that he doesn’t truly understand Jean’s condition.

Stacey goes to desperate lengths to try and help her mum and bans her from being alone with the kids until she sees a doctor.

Kat makes a shock discovery at home (Credit: BBC)

Kat makes a discovery

At home, Kat makes a mortifying discovery.

Soon Tommy arrives home expecting to get an earful for skiving school again, but he’s shocked to find Kat crying in the kitchen.

Jean has something to tell Mick (Credit: BBC)

Janine leaves?

Janine tells Mick that they should have some space so she’s leaving for a while.

Mick feels like a fool when she rejects the flowers he bought her to say thank you for helping him.

She explains she wants what they have to be real and they need some time apart to be sure things are serious between them.

Will asks for an invite to Jada’s party (Credit: BBC)

Zack shuts down Jada’s plans

With Sharon going away with Albie, Jada tells Zack about a planned party for tomorrow, but he tells her she needs to cancel it.

Later Will goes to the salon asking for an invite. Jada is confused, however she soon realises her friends have sent out a massive invite on her behalf for a party at Sharon’s, despite her cancelling it.

Trying to make sure the house will be empty, Jada encourages Zack and Martin to go out tomorrow.

She’s relieved when they agree. But will the party end in disaster?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

