EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shirley kills Gray as she finds out the truth?

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Whitney and Mick tell Shirley they believe Gray killed Tina.

Meanwhile Kheerat tries to warn Chelsea what’s happening and Rocky tries to comfort Sonia.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Shirley sets out to kill Gray?

Shirley tries to get into Gray’s house (Credit: BBC)

Mick reels from Whitney’s bombshell and Shirley demands to know what’s happening.

Whitney and Mick are left with no choice but to tell her what they think has happened.

Despite Mick’s doubts, everything falls into place for Shirley and she vows to end Gray, storming out of the pub to find him.

Meanwhile, a panicked Gray calls Chelsea, telling her to come home straight away as they’re going away for a few weeks.

But Gray refuses to explain what’s going on and Chelsea is even more suspicious when she hears Shirley banging on the door on the other end of the door.

Meanwhile Shirley tries to break down Gray’s door.

Kheerat tries to warn Chelsea

Whitney pleads for Kheerat’s help (Credit: BBC)

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’ EastEnders star John Partridge pays tribute to Lynda Baron

At the Panesar’s, Kheerat takes charge of the meeting and puts Ranveer’s mind at ease that all is on track with the investment leaving Vinny feeling pushed out.

After Ranveer leaves, Kheerat reveals he’s wanted by police and is leaving the square for good.

On his way out, Kheerat runs into Stacey and says his goodbyes before sharing a passionate kiss.

Before he can leave, Whitney spots him and pleads for his help in protecting Chelsea, but he refuses, saying he can’t get involved anymore.

However when Kheerat spots an exchange between Gray and Denise, he rushes to the hospital to warn Chelsea what’s happening, but will he get there in time?

Rocky tries to help Sonia

Rocky tries to talk to Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 14-18

Rainie gives Rocky a job at the parlour but things get off to a rough start and he’s not up to the job.

Rocky offers his condolences to Sonia when he realises she knew Tina, but she gives him the cold shoulder.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

From next week EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.