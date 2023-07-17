EastEnders Rocky and Kathy looking angry and upset (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Rocky and Kathy’s wedding day in tatters after bombshells

A series of revelations leave Rocky and Kathy reeling

By Joel Harley

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (July 17) reveal that Rocky and Kathy’s wedding day is left in tatters after a series of bombshells drop. Will the pair manage to tie the knot?

Elsewhere, Keanu fears what Phil might do after betraying him in last week’s episodes. With Sharon begging him to come clean, what will Keanu decide to do?

Meanwhile, Stacey is torn between Martin and Theo, and Ravi makes a request of Phil.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tonight in full below.

Rocky looks upset as Sonia talks to him on EastEnders
Sonia counsels Rocky following the events of his stag do (Credit: BBC)

Kathy and Rocky prepare to tie the knot

It’s the day of Kathy and Rocky’s wedding. As Kathy is excitedly preparing to say I do, Rocky and Bobby are both panicking after the events of the stag night, in which he lost a high-stakes round of poker to Nish.

Rocky tells Sonia, who advises him to come clean about his losses to Kathy. Rocky goes to speak to his wife-to-be, who is horrified by his confession.

Rocky talks to ex-wife Jo on EastEnders
Jo is back with a bombshell for Rocky and Kathy (Credit: BBC)

Later, Kathy tells Elaine she’s not sure she can go through with the wedding. But Ben arrives with a surprise which might make her change her mind.

Meanwhile, Rocky waits nervously for Kathy at the registry office. But things go from bad to worse when his ex-wife Jo arrives and drops a terrible bombshell. Horrified, Rocky reels from the news as Kathy arrives. Can the wedding go ahead?

Keanu and Sharon looking worried on EastEnders
Can Keanu come clean to Phil? (Credit: BBC)

Keanu fears Phil’s wrath

Sharon begs Keanu to come clean to Phil about his betrayal. However, Keanu is convinced that he’ll never get to see Peggy again if he does.

Sharon goes to see Phil and begs him to let Keanu see Peggy. She implores him to hear Keanu out. But when Keanu is evasive, Sharon blurts out the truth. How will Phil react?

Stacey talks to Martin on EastEnders
Martin and Stacey share a moment at the wedding (Credit: BBC)

Stacey is torn between Martin and Theo

Lily is horrified when she learns that teacher Theo is her mum’s wedding date. Even worse, Stacey doesn’t remember leaving Martin a drunken voicemail asking him to be her plus one instead.

When Martin arrives, it’s made even more awkward. He suggests that she ditch Theo.  At the registry office, Martin and Stacey share a moment.

Phil looking surly on EastEnders
Will Ravi come to regret owing Phil? (Credit: BBC)

Ravi asks a favour of Phil

Ravi asks Phil to give Chelsea her job back. Phil tells him that if he does, Ravi will owe him one. Has Ravi bitten off more than he can chew?

Kathy Vs Jo! 🤬 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

