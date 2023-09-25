EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nugget missing after learning Ravi’s murder secret

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 25), Nugget goes missing after learning Ravi’s murder secret.

Ravi panics when he can’t find Nugget, soon blaming Suki for making him run away.

But, where has Nugget gone? Will Ravi find him in EastEnders spoilers?

Ravi worries about Nugget (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nugget goes missing

In EastEnders tonight, Cindy tries to get the Panesars on board with her pie and mash shop business idea.

Worried about going into business with the dodgy family, Peter soon informs Cindy about the family’s past.

Cindy uses this to her advantage as Nugget goes missing, with Ravi blaming Suki for driving him away.

At The Vic, Nish is ready to sign the Beale contract but gets interrupted by the news.

Nish is livid when Cindy continues to proceed with getting the deal done despite Nugget’s situation. He then slams her parenting skills.

Furious, Cindy rips up the deal. But, will she regret damaging their business relations?

Tommy lashes out at Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Tommy rages at Phil

Tommy’s preparing for his first fight in the ring but he’s nervous about Alfie watching him.

Phil reassures Tommy that Alfie will be at the fight and goes to the hospital to get him.

However, Alfie says that he can’t make it as he wants to go to Spain to recover from his operation.

With Phil confiding in Kat about Alfie being unable to watch Tommy, Tommy overhears everything and rages at Phil. But, can Phil make it up to him?

George has some good news (Credit: BBC)

George announces some good news

George announces some good news and puts the Knights in good spirits as he reveals that he’s found a buyer for their Marbella bar. But, will the sale go through?

Sonia’s nervous (Credit: BBC)

Sonia’s nervous for the future

Sonia’s nervous as she awaits her IVF appointment and the results of her and Reiss’ tests. But, what will the results reveal?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!