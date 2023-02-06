EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nicole’s identity is revealed to Lola

EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal that as Lola worries about Lexi, Nicole’s true identity is revealed – and it’s estranged mum, Emma.

How will Lola react to the shock revelation?

And, in other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Zack struggles to tell Whitney the truth about his HIV diagnosis.

Will he come clean?

Elsewhere, Eve helps Nish as he plans to build the Panesar empire.

And Reiss grows jealous of Sonia’s increasingly popular lodger, Jed.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight below.

Salon client ‘Nicole’ is not all that she claims to be (Credit: BBC)

Nicole’s identity is revealed to Lola

Lola is called into Lexi’s school following reports that one of Lexi’s classmates was attacked by an unknown adult.

Lola learns that Lexi’s friend, Maisie, was attacked for picking on her about Lola’s health.

Fearing that her newfound Internet fame may be to blame, Lola worries for her family’s safety.

Later at the salon, Lola’s world is turned upside down when she learns about Nicole’s true identity.

How will she react?

Zack convinces Whitney to return to the hospital for tests on the baby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack struggles to tell Whitney the truth

Zack starts his HIV medication, feeling guilty that he hasn’t shared his diagnosis with Whitney.

Following some words of reassurance, Zack convinces Whitney to return to the hospital for further testing.

While at the hospital, Zack suffers side effects from his medicine.

Will he tell Whitney about his HIV diagnosis?

Nish builds an empire

Nish is keen to expand the Panesar family businesses.

He enlists the help of Eve to reassess their ownings.

Later, Suki finds Nish and Eve looking through her business contracts.

Annoyed, she reminds her family that she is still in charge.

Free spirit Jed isn’t so popular with jealous Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Reiss grows jealous of Jed

Reiss is still feeling jealous about Sonia’s new free-spirited lodger, Jed.

After setting up a community text group, Jed is proving to be a hit with the residents of Walford.

Later, Reiss heads to Sonia’s house.

What he finds shocks poor Reiss.

What has Jed done now?

Will he come clean to Sonia about his feelings?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

