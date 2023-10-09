EastEnders spoilers tonight: Jay caught up in drug ordeal as his grief worsens

In EastEnders spoilers (Monday, October 9), Jay gets caught up in a drug ordeal as his grief over Lola worsens.

As Jay seeks comfort in Nadine, he soon takes some ketamine in a bid to cope.

But, will this spark a difficult journey for Jay in EastEnders spoilers?

Jay tries to cope with the loss of Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay caught up in drug ordeal

At Nadine’s, Jay’s taken aback to find a bag of ketamine in the room as Nadine explains that it helps her to cope.

She then offers Jay some before he returns home to face an angry Ben. Callum then confronts him about his friendship with Nadine.

Callum struggles to believe Jay when he reveals that he just sleeps at Nadine’s and does nothing else.

Worried for Jay, Callum then tells Nadine about Lola’s death and asks her to stay away from Jay.

Trying to make things up to Lexi and facing his parenting duties, Jay sets out to make a special dinner for her.

However, he then heads back to see Nadine and turns to the ketamine. But, will anybody find out about Jay’s drug ordeal and help him?

Sharon considers moving away (Credit: BBC)

Sharon considers moving away

Sharon’s thrilled when boxing promoter, Dorian, invites her for a drink to talk business with her.

With Keanu looking after Albie, he’s not impressed to see Sharon dressed up for her drink with Dorian.

During their business meeting, Dorian reveals that there’s a job for Sharon in Abu Dhabi.

But, as Sharon weighs up her options, will she be tempted to up and leave Walford?

Rocky’s in trouble (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Rocky lies to Kathy

Rocky lies to Kathy when she asks why he hasn’t paid her his share of the loan repayments yet.

He tells her that Jay forgot to pay him his wages before going to the bookies to try to win the money he needs.

Harvey accompanies him but has no idea of the mess that Rocky is in. But, can Rocky rectify his financial issues?

Suki calls Nugget (Credit: BBC)

Suki asks Nugget to reassure his dad

Ravi’s terrified when the police find Nugget’s phone by the canal and tell him that they’ll search the water for anything that may lead them to Nugget.

Suki sees the fear in Ravi’s face and rings Nugget asking him to reassure Ravi that he is alive and well. But, will Nugget come back home?

