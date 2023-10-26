EastEnders spoilers tonight: Has Jay survived as the truth behind his accident is revealed?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, October 26), Jay’s life is on the line after being involved in a car accident.

As his family worry about him, the police refuse to tell them whether Jay’s alive.

But, has Jay survived as the truth behind his accident is revealed in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Jay come out of this alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Has Jay survived the car accident?

Last night (Wednesday, October 25), Jay struggled to cope as he prepared to scatter Lola’s ashes.

After being barred from The Vic, Jay almost got into a fight with Keanu outside.

With his emotions high, Jay was then found unconscious on the sofa after taking some more drugs.

Billy then disowned Jay as he knocked Lola’s ashes onto the floor, upsetting Lexi.

Later on, Gina tried to support Jay and offered to take him to Margate. However, whilst she was getting her coat, Jay drove off under the influence.

Before long, the police then turned up at The Vic and revealed that Jay had been in a car accident.

Tonight, Billy, Ben and Callum worry as they find out about Jay’s car accident. However, the police can’t give them any details as to whether Jay’s dead or alive.

None of them are his next-of-kin, with this not being updated since Lola’s death.

But, has Jay survived as the truth about his horror car accident comes out?

Gina blames George for Jay’s accident (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy offers to help Gina

Gina had tried to support Jay before he drove off in the car. However, George had held her up before she could get back to travel with him.

Now, Gina blames both George and the Mitchells for what happened to Jay, accusing them of treating him badly.

She then starts her journey to the wrong hospital to try to find Jay. Cindy takes advantage of the situation and offers to give Gina a lift. But, will she accept Cindy’s help?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!