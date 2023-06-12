In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday June 12), Eve seeks to bring down Nish as she advises Suki on her next steps.

Eve tells Suki that they must report Nish to the police for her accident as it’s the only way she can be free.

But, will Suki agree to report Nish for pushing her down the stairs in EastEnders spoilers?

Eve advises Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Eve seeks to bring down Nish

Tonight, Vinny starts to worry that his mum fell down the stairs on purpose but Nish tries to shut down his theories. However, as Eve worries about Suki’s safety, Vinny starts to believe that his theory is the truth.

Speaking to Suki at the hospital, Eve worries that Ravi knows about their escape plan. Eve fears that if Ravi knows the truth, Suki won’t be safe at home.

As Suki is discharged, Mitch hears a conversation Eve has and worries that Suki is a victim of domestic violence like Chantelle.

Mitch’s concerns are fuelled when he offers to get Suki some food only for Nish to refuse his offer.

With Vinny unable to get through to his mum, he hands Eve his keys hoping that she’ll be able to get Suki to open up.

Alone with Suki, Eve suggests that she reports Nish to the police for pushing her down the stairs. She suggests that this is the only way she can be free of him. But, will Suki agree to Eve’s plan?

Does Rocky have a secret son? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Rocky’s secret child?

As Kathy worries about organising Lola’s wake, Rocky does his best to support her but gets distracted when his wife Jo turns up with their divorce papers.

Rocky tries to hide Jo from Kathy as he questions why Jo didn’t just post the papers to him. As Jo leaves, she tells Rocky that “Jasper says hello”.

Furious, Rocky demands that he and Jo talk about “his boy”. But, who is Jasper? Does Rocky have a secret son?

Elaine misinterprets the situation (Credit: BBC)

Elaine gets the wrong end of the stick

Tonight, Elaine does her best to bond with Anna and Gina by playing matchmaker. However, despite having the best intentions she gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks that Gina has a crush on Freddie instead of Zack.

Finding out that Freddie is single, Elaine tells Gina to chat to they guy she likes. However, Gina’s left humiliated when Zack turns her down.

Elaine chats to Freddie and believes there’s still hope, reporting back to Gina. She prompts her to try again. But, will Gina be angry at Elaine for getting things so wrong?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!