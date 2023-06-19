In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday, June 19), Eve’s life is at risk as Vinny gets his revenge for her affair with Suki.

Furious at Eve for destroying his family, Vinny takes action and tampers with Finlay’s car brakes, knowing that Eve’s planning on driving it.

But, will Eve realise that something’s wrong before it’s too late in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Vinny’s plot have deadly consequences? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Vinny gets revenge on Eve

Tonight, the Panesars celebrate Father’s Day as Suki plays the role of the perfect wife. However, Vinny knows better.

Celebrating the day in The Vic, Vinny’s furious when he sees Eve in the pub too.

In The Vic toilets, Eve tells Suki that she needs to stop living a lie. Outside of the toilets though, Vinny’s waiting to threaten Eve.

Eve brushes off Vinny’s threats unaware of what he’s planning. With his anger bubbling, Vinny heads over to Taylor’s Autos and tampers with the brakes on Finlay’s car, knowing that Eve’s going to drive it. But, is Eve in huge danger?

Will Phil find anything on George? (Credit: BBC)

Phil does some digging on George

With Linda having huge doubts over George, she confides in Phil about her suspicions.

Phil agrees that he should only go into business with someone he can trust and is persuaded to do some digging.

Convincing Callum to search the police database for any info of George, will Phil and Callum find anything dodgy?

Ben and Lexi are arguing at home (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben tries to support Lexi

Ben and Jay suggest that they go out for lunch with Lexi. However, Ben’s shocked when Lexi reveals that she wants to speak at Lola’s funeral.

Lexi’s heartbroken when Ben refuses to let her but Jay’s able to patch things up between them.

Later on, Ben announces that he’s decorated Lexi’s room so she can move in. But, is this all too much for Lexi?

