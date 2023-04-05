EastEnders spoilers tonight: Callum arrests Ravi as Denise takes action

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Wednesday April 5), Callum arrests Ravi at Walford East after receiving an urgent work call.

Having a drink in the Vic with Ben, Callum gets interrupted as he rushes off to arrest Ravi. Recently, Jack made Callum do some digging on Ravi, getting him to watch the CCTV of him at a hotel.

However, once Ravi started dating his stepdaughter Chelsea, Jack was taken off the case. Tonight, Callum arrests Ravi. But why is Ravi arrested?

Callum heads to arrest Ravi on EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Callum arrests Ravi

Callum has recently been working on Ravi’s case, with Jack getting him to watch CCTV of Ravi and highlight anything suspicious. However, Callum’s now been working on the case without Jack after Jack was dropped due to Ravi now dating Chelsea.

Tonight, Callum has a drink at the Vic with Ben but gets interrupted by an urgent phone call from work. He then leaves and heads to Walford East to arrest Ravi. But why is Ravi arrested and what has Callum found out?

Ravi threatens Denise with his relationship with Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi threatens Denise

After trying to support Howie over Denzel, Kim spots Ravi and Chelsea flirting. With this she warns Denise that they need to stop Chelsea and Ravi’s relationship before Chelsea gets hurt. Kim then has words with Chelsea in an attempt to make her see through Ravi.

With Kim dealing with Chelsea, Denise deals with Ravi as she tells him to stay away from her daughter. However, instead, Ravi tells her that he’s planning on making things more serious between him and Chelsea. Denise takes action on the back of this by making a mysterious phone call. But what’s Denise up to?

Freddie speaks to his old teacher (Credit: BBC)

Jean makes Freddie seek closure

After hearing how upset Freddie was when he recalled how his teacher, Mr Hawthorne, used to treat him, Jean encourages Freddie to speak to his old teacher. Bobby, Jean and Harvey accompany Freddie as he goes to his old school to seek closure from his teacher who used to humiliate him.

