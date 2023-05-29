EastEnders spoilers tonight: Billy to miss Lola’s final moments after he’s arrested?

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (May 29) have revealed that, as Lola lies on her death bed, Billy Mitchell is arrested by the police. Feeling the pressure as Lola’s final days approach, he comes into direct conflict with Nish, whose pot-stirring results in Billy getting himself arrested. Will Billy miss Lola’s death?

Meanwhile, the rest of the family react to Ben’s sudden departure for the States. With Ben having gone quiet, Kathy demands that Callum try to get in touch. Can he find Ben in time?

Elsewhere, Lola’s spirits are lifted by a visit from Kim and Denise. Then, her friends and neighbours try to show their love and support by putting a show on outside in the Square.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Feeling hopeless, Billy drowns his sorrows (Credit: BBC)

Billy feels the pressure as the Mitchells say goodbye to Lola

As the week begins, the last few days of Lola‘s life beckon. Jay brings in nurse Suzanne after Lola suffers another seizure. He is devastated when Suzanne tells him that Lola doesn’t have long left.

Meanwhile, Billy panics about getting Lexi, Will and Janet out of the house and away from Lola’s final moments. As the reality of the situation sets in, Billy begins to feel the pressure.

Billy finds himself in hot water as tensions with Nish come to a head (Credit: BBC)

After a few drinks, he finds himself at odds with Nish, who deliberately tries to provoke him. Enraged, Billy smashes the Minute Mart window.

Martin, Honey and Phil attempt to restrain raging Billy while Nish demands justice for the window. However, he’s left even less pleased when Phil dismissively chucks a handful of cash at him.

Jack tries to defuse the situation – but Billy accidentally whacks him in the face. As Nish continues to stir the pot, the police arrest Billy. Will he miss Lola’s final moments?

Kathy isn’t thrilled to hear about Ben’s spur of the moment trip to the States (Credit: BBC)

The family reacts to jet-setting Ben’s disappearing act

Kathy and Callum are exasperated by Ben when they hear about his sudden trip to America. Billy and Jay, meanwhile, are left fuming.

With nobody having heard from Ben in days, Kathy demands that Callum try to track him down. Everyone worries what will happen should Lola die while Ben is away. Can he be found and brought back in time?

Can Callum find Ben before it’s too late? (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s friends and neighbours show their love

Denise and Kim pay a visit to Lola, with Kim desperately trying to hide her anxiety symptoms. Lola is profoundly weak, but happy to see them.

As the women put a happy face on, Lola is thrilled when her friends and neighbours stage a unique show of their love, outside in the Square.

