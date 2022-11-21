EastEnders spoilers tonight: Billy breaks down as Lola goes for her first radiotherapy appointment

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Monday, November 21 2022), Billy struggles to stay strong for sick Lola.

As she attends her first radiotherapy appointment, Billy finally breaks down.

Can he find his strength to support Lola?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

It’s the day of Lola’s first radiotherapy appointment, but Billy is struggling (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Billy breaks down in front of Freddie

As the week begins, Lola is set to attend her first radiotherapy appointment.

However, Lexi still doesn’t know the truth about her mum’s prognosis.

Meanwhile, Billy struggles to stay strong for Lola.

He is forced to reveal all when Freddie catches him breaking down.

Billy tells Freddie that Lola isn’t well.

After some encouragement from Freddie, Billy takes Lola along to her appointment.

But how long can they keep it from Lexi?

With the pub rammed for the World Cup, Janine and Mick leave Linda to struggle alone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Mick and Janine leave Linda in the lurch

As the World Cup starts, it’s a busy day in The Vic.

Linda is left to deal with the crowds as Mick takes Janine to her first baby scan.

Sharon steps up to help, but when Mick and Janine return, Linda is upset to learn where they’ve been.

Alone, Janine delights in winding Linda up over the pregnancy.

Linda storms off to meet with her Community Payback Officer.

Meanwhile, Janine also heads out alone.

But, as she heads into the tube station, she has an accident, tripping and falling down the stairs.

Will Janine and the baby be okay?

Mitch and Rocky pay Harvey a visit and find him and the flat in a state (Credit: BBC)

Rocky worries about Harvey

Elsewhere, Rocky is excited for the football.

But when Harvey fails to show up to their pre-match drinks, he decides to investigate.

He enlists Mitch to look for Harvey, realising they haven’t seen him for several days.

With help from Stacey, Rocky and Mitch enter Harvey’s flat.

They are shocked to find a bewildered Harvey, and the flat in a state.

Harvey plays it down, revealing that he’s started talking with Sophia again after she ghosted him.

He is besotted.

Suki and Nish return

Meanwhile Suki and Nish finally return to the Square.

With Suki back, Eve reaches out. But how will Suki react?

