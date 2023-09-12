EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ben hits out after shock return causes trouble

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 12), Ben hits out after a shock return causes great trouble.

As Ben finds out about Emma’s return, he bans her from seeing Lexi again.

But, will he give Emma another chance and do what’s best for Lexi in EastEnders spoilers?

Ben doesn’t want Emma anywhere near Lexi (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben hits out at Emma

Ben’s furious as he hears that Emma’s back, banning her from going anywhere near Lexi.

However, later on, Kathy advises Jay to think about what Lexi wants. With this, he reconsiders his stance on the matter.

He’s devastated when Emma shows him the text messages that Lexi has been sending her.

She’d not wanted to worry her dads so had kept her feelings a secret from them.

Knowing that Lexi wants to see her grandmother, Jay promises that he’ll have a chat with Ben about letting Emma see Lexi again. But, will Ben give Emma another chance?

Phil wants to put things right (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil tries to make amends with Kat

After keeping secrets from Kat, Phil tries to make amends with Kat as she continues to cut him off.

Sharon gives Phil some words of wisdom, prompting him to turn up at the cab office with some chocolates.

Kat’s not in the forgiving mood though as Phil goes off to be by himself at Peggy’s.

However, his moment of peace is interrupted when Emma walks in demanding a drink.

Meanwhile, Sharon tries to help reunite Kat and Phil by speaking to Kat at The Vic. After this, Kat goes out looking for Phil. But, will she forgive him for keeping secrets from her?

Chelsea takes a huge step with Ravi (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise warns Ravi

Chelsea worries about Whitney and Zack moving out as Denise offers for her to move back in with her.

However, Ravi soon suggests that he and Nugget move in with Chelsea instead.

Chelsea then confides in Whitney and opens up about her doubts around Ravi moving in.

Whitney encourages her to take this next step though, but Denise is disgusted when she finds out that Chelsea and Ravi are moving in.

Afterwards, Denise warns Ravi that it won’t be long before Chelsea sees his true colours. But, is she right?

It’s all smiles for Stacey and Lily (Credit: BBC)

Jean gives Stacey some advice

Jean’s worried when Stacey and Lily pretend that everything is fine when the social workers visits.

She then speaks to Stacey and advises her to let Lily make mistakes and learn how to parent her daughter. But, will Stacey let Lily take more control?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!