EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ben breaks down as he’s confronted about devastating secret

The EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that troubled Ben Mitchell breaks down as he is confronted about his eating disorder by Honey. But will she learn about the extent of his bulimia?

Elsewhere, Whitney catches Reiss up to no good. Will she learn why he has been acting so strangely around Whitney?

Meanwhile, Patrick and Kim are shocked by the sudden return of Yolande to Walford. And Freddie sets off in search of the truth.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Sensing something is wrong, Honey tries to help, but Ben lashes out (Credit: BBC)

Ben breaks down when Honey confronts him

Ben is struggling with his feelings of inadequacy ahead of Jay’s parental hearing. He acts evasive when Billy tries to organise a celebration in The Vic.

Later, it looks as though Ben is going to miss the court date altogether, taking his frustrations out on a gym bag. However, George intervenes and advises Ben to be there for Lexi no matter how he feels.

Troubled and alone, Ben breaks down (Credit: BBC)

Jay is relieved to see Ben at the hearing. Later, at The Vic, Honey notices that Ben is acting strangely around food.

She follows him home and tries to talk to him. As she opens up, Honey shares her own experiences with bulimia.

Unable to share his pain, Ben lashes. He demands that Honey get out.

With Honey gone, Ben breaks down. Can he find the help he needs?

What is Reiss up to? (Credit: BBC)

Whitney catches Reiss in the act

Sonia finds herself wondering why Reiss keeps acting so off around her. She remains unaware that he thinks she’s cheated on him.

Still reeling over his comments about not wanting to be a dad, she worries that she might be pregnant already.

At No 25, Whitney is there to support Sonia while she takes a pregnancy test. But with Sonia out of the room, she catches Reiss trying to hack into Sonia’s phone. Will she find out why Reiss is acting so weirdly?

Meanwhile, devastated Sonia concludes that Reiss does want kids – just not with her. What is Reiss hiding?

Yolande is back! (Credit: BBC)

Patrick is shocked by a blast from the past

Kim recruits Patrick to dish out love advice in her latest ‘Kimfluencer’ video. As reluctant Patrick begins sharing his experience, they are interrupted by the arrival of an unexpected visitor.

Yolande is back! She explains that her boyfriend Anton has thrown her out, and that she wants to stay with Patrick.

He tells her that he isn’t sure it’s a good idea. Yolande storms out in a huff.

Patrick can give advice in love… but can he take it? (Credit: BBC)

Kat has some home truths for Freddie

Kat is shocked when she learns that Freddie is off to visit his mum, Little Mo. Before he goes, she tells him to remember how hard Little Mo fought to protect him.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

