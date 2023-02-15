EastEnders spoilers tonight: Baby scan chaos for Lily

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, February 15), there’s baby scan chaos for Lily as Ryan and Stacey argue at the hospital.

Lily and Ricky Jnr are excited to see the baby but Lily’s parents ruin the moment.

How do Ryan and Stacey cause chaos in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Ryan and Stacey interrupt the baby scan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Baby scan chaos for Lily

Last night (Tuesday. February 14), Ryan made a shock return back to Walford.

He arrived to see Lily after finding out that she is pregnant from Whitney.

Tonight, Ryan attends Lily’s baby scan along with Sam and Ricky Jnr.

Stacey is furious, especially when Ryan drops a huge bombshell on her before they all go in for the scan.

Afterwards, during the scan, Lily and Ricky Jnr and delighted to see their baby.

However, things soon turn tense when Stacey and Ryan argue.

The parents are then asked to leave the room.

Lily is frustrated with Stacey’s attitude towards Ryan but Stacey defends herself by telling her that Martin is her dad as he’s the one who has always been there for her.

Will Stacey and Ryan be able to put aside their differences to support Lily and her baby?

Sharon makes Linda an offer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon makes Linda an offer

Linda is devastated when she receives a call from the lawyer revealing that Janine still wants to sell her half of The Vic.

Linda confides in Sharon who tries to come up with a plan.

At the café, as the pair talk about the situation, they soon run out of options.

Linda realises that she might have to sell The Vic.

Later on, Sharon tries to come to Linda’s rescue.

She makes Linda an irresistible off that could just save her from selling up.

What is Sharon’s offer?

Will it mean that Linda gets to keep the pub?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.