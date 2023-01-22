EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed three huge exits from Albert Square. But who’ll be waving goodbye to Walford and will it be forever?

It’s not that long since we said farewell to Mick Carter, and Janine Butcher, but now there are three more major exits around the corner.

So who will be leaving in EastEnders spoilers?

Sam’s got some big decisions to make (Credit: BBC)

Ricky makes plans in EastEnders spoilers

Now Janine’s gone, Ricky Butcher has taken responsibility for his niece Scarlett Butcher.

He wants to take care of the little girl, after the trauma she’s been through with her mum and he reckons the best way to do that is to take her away from Albert Square, back to Germany.

Ricky’s got a life over in Germany with a successful business with son Liam, daughter Tiffany and Tiff’s husband Keegan.

And he’s even asked ex-wife Sam Mitchell to go with him and she’s said yes!

Sam doesn’t react well when Ricky breaks the news (Credit: BBC)

A new life abroad

Next week, Ricky is excitedly planning for his journey to Germany with Scarlett, but for Sam the realisation that she’s got to tell son Ricky Jr that she’s going is dawning.

She’s worried about what the lad will say when he finds out his mum’s leaving in EastEnders spoilers.

Meanwhile, across the Square things are falling apart for the Slaters, who have found out that young Ricky is the father of 12-year-old Lily’s baby.

Martin is fuming and threatens to tell the Brannings the truth, which makes Lily panic that Jack will freak out (you think, Lil?).

She rushes off and blurts out the news to a shocked and frightened Ricky.

Jack and Ricky Jr head to the police station (Credit: BBC)

The secret’s out in EastEnders spoilers

Ricky, in turn, is frantic and goes to find his mum, Sam.

He tells her everything, in the hope of comfort from Sam, but she ruins her chance to be there for her son by telling him she’s moving to Germany.

Oops!

Sam is shocked to turn round and find Ricky down on one knee (Credit: BBC)

A proposal for Sam?

Later, grown-up Ricky is busy choosing an engagement ring for Sam, still thinking everything is going smoothly.

But Sam’s making plans of her own – she’s gone to find Ricky Jr and is trying to make amends with her son. But she’s shocked when he makes a big request.

With everyone now aware that Lily’s pregnant with Ricky Jr’s baby, Kat and Phil are shocked to discover Sam is still planning to go to Germany.

And Jack, obviously, is furious.

But Sam’s determined, even when she finds out Ricky Jr could face criminal charges.

As she watches Jack and Ricky Jr leave for the police station, she’s thoughtful. And then she turns round to see Ricky down on one knee!

Will Sam say yes and leave Walford for good with Ricky and Scarlett?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.