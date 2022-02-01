EastEnders spoilers: The truth about Tina’s whereabouts revealed at last?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the game could be up for Gray Atkins at last.

The walls are closing in as Tina Carter‘s body is close to being discovered and Whitney decides the time has come to go to the police.

Can Gray get out of this one? Or is he going down – finally?

Gray doesn’t know what to do (Credit: BBC)

Gray panics

Following the explosion at the Argee Bhajee, Gray is thrown into a state of panic when he sees the restaurant is cordoned off.

He covers when Eve spots him and asks why he’s so shaky by explaining it’s a big day for Jordan who he can finally hold later today.

But once Eve has gone, Gray’s thoughts turn back to his predicament – how can he get into the Argee Bhajee and find out what’s going on?

Gray knows he needs to act (Credit: BBC)

Tina’s body exposed?

Donning his smartest suit, Gray pretends to be an insurance broker to get himself inside the site.

He tells the builder he’s been sent to assess the damage for the claim in an attempt to get info.

The builder explains the whole place must be stripped down and built again.

Gray is thrown into a complete panic, realising Tina’s body is about to be found.

So now we know where he buried her…

Whitney goes over everything with DCI Arthurs (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney takes action

Meanwhile, Chelsea is in the cafe with Denise. Her mum is trying to get her to see sense about her anti-depressants prescription.

Chelsea fumes and rips it up – all overheard by Whitney.

With no sign of Gray, Chelsea goes to the hospital and gets to hold her son for the first time. She is full of joy and love for him.

But when she gets home, Gray is fuming as she shows him pictures of the moment. He berates her for showing off and cruelly lies he had to work.

When Whitney later spots the state Chelsea is in, she makes a decision – it’s time to act.

Whitney goes to the police station and tells them Gray killed Chantelle.

Gray prepares to flee in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

The police come knocking

Whitney tells DCI Arthurs everything.

She’s relieved when the police say if Chelsea is in danger they will help.

Meanwhile, Gray is more than aware the walls are closing in on him. He needs to escape quickly if he’s going to keep getting away with his crimes.

As he packs bags for him and the kids and finds the family’s passports, the pressure builds.

When DCI Arthurs approaches him is this finally the end for Gray?

Will he go down at last for all he has done?

Or could he manage to talk and manipulate his way out of this yet again?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

