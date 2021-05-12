EastEnders spoilers reveal Sonia’s dad Terry arrives in Walford. But how will Sonia react?

In next week’s scenes Sonia returns from Dubai with gifts for Dotty and Tiffany. Dotty can’t help but make a dig at Sonia for spending Dot’s money.

Dotty tells Tiff she’s determined to keep their card scam going.

She calls Sonia a middle-aged fun sponge, unaware that Sonia has overheard.

Sonia returns (Credit: BBC)

Sonia makes it known to Tiffany that she heard what Dotty said about her.

EastEnders spoilers: Terry Cant arrives in Walford

Meanwhile Rainie walks into a man named Terry who asks for directions to Albert Square.

Later at The Vic, Denise lets slip to Sonia that Dotty is a hostess at Ruby’s.

Terry has found himself at Ruby’s, entertaining a crowd. Sonia soon bursts in and gives Dotty an earful and makes it clear she will not stand for her being a hostess and talking to old men, looking at Terry.

Back in The Vic Sonia is mortified to see Terry again. He heads towards her and asks for Sonia, but Sonia has disappeared.

Terry arrives (Credit: BBC)

He tells Tiff and Denise that he has been looking for Sonia after the letter she sent him – he’s Terry Cant, her father.

Terry recalls memories from Sonia’s childhood, but she remains unimpressed.

Later, Terry impresses everyone, explaining how he got his moniker ‘Rocky’ and Sonia decides to test him.

Will he get it right?

Soon Rocky regales The Vic with tales of grandeur.

Terry manages to impress people (Credit: BBC)

As Tiffany sings Rocky’s praises, Sonia isn’t convinced but when Dotty overhears she chimes in.

She tells Sonia that she’d give anything to be able to talk to her dad again and should give Rocky a chance.

Brian Conley talks about what brings Terry to Walford?

Why is Terry in Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about what brings Terry to Walford, Brian Conley told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Obviously he’s got to find his daughter.

“He’s been away for a long time and of course we find why in episodes. But yes that’s really all I think I can say.

“He’s cheeky, he’s got the gift of the gab, his name’s Rocky, which I must say when I sat in the kitchen and told my wife and kids they just roared, and I’ve actually now got use to it.”

