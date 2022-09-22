Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Suki confesses to Eve that Ranveer tried to sexually assault her.

When Eve sees Suki walking the street in her nightgown, she begs her to open up.

But will she tell the whole truth in EastEnders spoilers?

Suki’s wanders the streets (Credit: BBC)

Eve worries about Suki in EastEnders spoilers

Eve comes across Suki wandering the streets in her nightdress, immediately running to help her.

She takes Suki to Ash who takes her to the surgery to get checked out.

Dr Nina assesses Suki.

Later on, Eve brings Suki home with Nugget and Ravi being taken aback at finding Suki to be in such a state.

Eve starts to worry that something’s up with Suki and asks her to open up.

Meanwhile, Kheerat asks Ravi what’s wrong with Suki, but he just pretends that she was sleepwalking.

He hides the truth.

Eve goes to Suki’s and stays put, prompting her to confide in her.

Eve supports Suki (Credit: BBC)

Suki confesses to Eve

Viewers will know that Suki believed she killed Ranveer after having a showdown with him.

She wanted to get revenge on him after he promised her a business deal in exchange for sex.

Suki tried to secretly record Ranveer so that the truth about his dirty ways would come out but instead he cottoned on to her plan.

Whilst Ranveer tried to attack her, Suki managed to hit him on the head with a clock.

She then let Ravi deal with the ‘dead’ body.

However, Ranveer came back round, with Ravi being the one to finish him off.

He left Suki to think that she was the one who killed him.

Now, Eve is on to the fact that Suki’s keeping something a secret.

It’s obvious that she’s in trouble.

As Eve supports Suki, she tells her that Ranveer tried to sexually assault her.

However, will she tell her the whole truth about what happened to Ranveer?

Suki’s guilty (Credit: BBC)

Suki feels guilty

Ravi tries to calm down Suki and tells her to act normal.

Suki feels bad for him and takes his advice on board.

Later, Ravi is called in to the school because Nugget’s been in trouble.

Suki and Ravi feel the weight of their crimes as Nugget opens up about how close of a connection he had to Ranveer.

Will they own up to what they have done?

Will Ravi continue to let Suki think she is to blame?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Suki confess the truth to Eve? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!