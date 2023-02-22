Newest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that secret lovers Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin may be caught out when a mystery figure overhears them talking about their relationship.

It’s the week of Suki and Nish’s marriage blessing – much to Eve and Suki’s consternation.

As tensions grow between Nish and Suki over her spending time with handyman Mitch, Eve pays a visit to Suki.

But, as they discuss their past, a mystery eavesdropper listens in.

Who are they, and what do they know about Eve and Suki?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline below.

Eve hopes that she can make Suki see sense (Credit: BBC)

Nish drops a marriage bombshell on Suki

As the story begins, Nish drops a bombshell on Suki.

He tells her that their marriage blessing ceremony has been brought forward to Thursday.

Secretly horrified, reluctant Suki tries to stall for time.

She tells him that Thursday is too short notice and tries to put the blessing off.

However, Nish pushes forward with re-arranging the event.

Later, as a tap breaks, Suki is forced to call on Mitch for help.

Mitch and Suki bond talking about the stresses of family life.

Softening up on Mitch, Suki offers him a permanent position as a handyman for their tenants.

But, unbeknownst to them both, Nish watches on from across the Square as Mitch leaves No.41.

A jealous rage stirs within Nish…

Stacey is unimpressed at Nish’s demands of Eve (Credit: BBC)

Nish comes between Eve and Stacey

Meanwhile, Stacey and Eve take out a loan so as they can re-open the bap van.

Later, Nish accosts Eve whilst she is working.

He demands that she pick up Suki’s wedding outfit.

Eve agrees – which leaves Stacey serving their customers alone, and causes chaos.

After arguing with Eve, furious Stacey heads to the Minute Mart.

Frustrated, Stacey threatens to reveal all if Suki doesn’t start treating Eve with some respect.

Will Stacey spill the beans on Suki and Eve’s secret?

What will Suki decide to do? (Credit: BBC)

Mystery eavesdropper catches out Eve and Suki?

Later at Walford East, Suki overhears Nish and Ravi talking about Mitch.

The pair erupt into a blazing row.

Suki reassures Nish that he is the only man for her.

Later, Eve arrives at the Panesars’, hoping to win over Suki.

However, their argument is cut short when they hear the front door slam.

But who was it – and what did they hear?

On the day of the marriage blessing, Suki is worried about her conversation with Eve and their secret eavesdropper.

Meanwhile, Eve struggles to deal with her feelings.

To Suki’s horror, she decides to attend the marriage blessing.

Will their mystery eavesdropper reveal all?

