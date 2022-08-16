EastEnders spoilers: Stuart’s bombshell decision over health battle

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stuart makes a huge decision over his health battle.

As he becomes desperate, he takes drastic action, but will Bernie be able to help him?

Stuart starts to get angry (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stuart snaps at Linda

After being diagnosed with make breast cancer in recent months it became clear Stuart was also suffering with post-natal depression as he struggled to bond with his son Roland.

As Stuart claimed he didn’t want Roland, his wife Rainie decided to leave Walford and things have spiralled out of control for Stuart.

However he is reluctant to get any help.

Next week an anxious Stuart snaps and gets rid of his antidepressants prescription.

Outside of his NA/AA meeting Linda steps in when she spots him near a drug dealer and the situation between them gets heated.

Stuart becomes desperate and buys some drugs, but he later hands them to Jada.

Soon Stuart goes to see Linda to apologise but it becomes clear Mick isn’t happy with him.

Stuart loses his patience in the doctors (Credit: BBC)

Stuart reaches breaking point

Later Stuart is annoyed when he can’t get an appointment with his GP and takes drastic action.

At the GP surgery Bernie does her best to try and hep Stuart as the situation escalates.

She apologises to him for not realising he was living with post-natal depression and for helping Rainie leave Walford.

However Stuart is convinced he’s been misdiagnosed and becomes desperate.

An angry Stuart is convinced he’s been misdiagnosed (Credit: BBC)

Stuart makes a huge decision

Stuart continues to battle with his health, leaning on those around him for support in order to confront his diagnosis.

Later Stuart makes some big decisions about his future as his health situation comes to a head.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

